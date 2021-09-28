Police say officer shot at man who pointed gun at him, no injuries reported

Police said the officer fired a shot from his department-issued gun, but no one was struck by the gunfire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after an officer shot at and missed a man in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the department's Special Response Unit were trying to arrest a domestic assault suspect on Lord Drive at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. As the man was exiting his vehicle, he pulled out a gun and pointed a gun at an officer according to police.

Police said the officer then pulled out his department-issued gun and fired a shot at the man. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The man was eventually taken into custody, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The officer who fired the shot was a 38-year-old with six years of law enforcement experience.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.