OVERLAND, Mo. — Residents in the Overland area of St. Louis County are being asked to keep an eye out for the Jeep Patriot that hit a mother.

The woman had just dropped off her child for their first day of school. She was crossing the street in a crosswalk near Midland Boulevard and Sims Avenue when a driver ran a red light and hit the woman, Overland Police said. She went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now expected to recover, police reported.

The driver of the Jeep never stopped to check on the woman and drove away from the scene. Police are hoping someone knows who the person is.

Police said the impact of the collision knocked off the Jeep’s passenger side mirror. The mirror might still be missing or could have been fixed in the past week. They also aren’t sure if there was other damage to the vehicle.

The Jeep Patriot is described as a black SUV made between 2008 and 2015. Police do not have license plate information or a photo or the actual video, but shared an image of a similar Jeep Patriot as reference in their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call (314) 428-1212.

