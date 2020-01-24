ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are still searching for the man accused of shooting his wife and killing her father in St. Louis County Thursday night.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 45-year-old James Kempf Friday afternoon, but he’s still not in custody.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of Charity Court around 5:55 p.m.

According to court documents, Kempf went into his wife’s home and shot her in the leg. The woman’s father was also at the home and tried to intervene in the struggle. Kempf is accused of shooting the woman’s father in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He fled from the scene after the shooting.

Kempf is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

