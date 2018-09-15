ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing Busey Bank on DeBaliviere Avenue Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., a man armed with a gun approached an unarmed security guard, walked him over to the teller’s counter and demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 30’s, 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall, having a dark complexion, mustache, bushy eyebrows, raspy voice and a scar under his left eye. Police said he was wearing a navy-blue shirt and carried a black fabric shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

