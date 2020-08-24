Police search for man who witnessed deadly attempted carjacking in downtown St. Louis

Demarco Combs, 17, was shot when he tried to carjack a man on the 800 block of Cole on July 12

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released surveillance video Monday to find a person who witnessed a deadly attempted carjacking in downtown St. Louis in July.

Demarco Combs, 17, was shot when he tried to carjack a man on the 800 block of Cole on July 12, police said. The man shot Combs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of the carjacking, a 22-year-old man, suffered minor injury to his shoulder.

The man seen in the video was with Combs during the attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).