Police searching for woman kidnapped, suspect in Jefferson County

A deputy who responded to the call spotted the suspect's vehicle and began a pursuit that eventually made its way into north St. Louis

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was kidnapped in Jefferson County on Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a Jefferson County Deputy responded to a call for a disturbance of Valleyview Road in Barnhart, MO around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 911 caller reported that a male suspect was sexually assaulting a woman in a black pickup truck. The woman then got out of the truck and ran away, but the suspect chased her down and proceeded to throw her to the ground and start hitting her, police said.

The 911 caller reported that the suspect then pulled the woman back to the truck and drove off.

The Deputy who responded to the call spotted the suspect's vehicle and began a pursuit that eventually made its way into north St. Louis.

The responding deputy pursued the suspect until he drove onto a ramp on W I-70 near Kingshighway when the suspect pulled a U-turn onto eastbound I-70 and drove away.

The Deputies did not want to continue the pursuit as the suspect was driving in the wrong direction of traffic.

The suspect is still on the loose and the victim has not been found.

An investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.