BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — Police are searching for a man accused of using Instagram to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

On Tuesday, the Breckenridge Hills Police Department was alerted to an incident involving a man using the screen name "browning2244" who made contact with the girl through Instagram, according to a press release from police.

The man made "inappropriate statements and personal inquiries of the victim," the release said. The girl did not encourage this communication.

The victim's mother brought the phone to police, who identified the man as Joshua Brown. Brown is wanted for a parole violation of first-degree child molestation.

Detectives continued the conversation with Brown, who still believed he was talking to the girl. Brown made arrangements to meet the girl at a park to have sexual intercourse. He offered to introduce her to marijuana and methamphetamines, "which he said was like Adderall and that it would enhance the experience," the release said.

When Brown arrived at the park and police approached him, he sped off.

Officers started a high-speed chase, which lasted 45 minutes and wound through Interstates 270, 40, 44 and Route 364, the Page Avenue Extension. Brown drove his vehicle into a ditch and got away.

Police found Brown's vehicle a few hours later about a half-mile from where police stopped chasing him. That vehicle has been impounded and police are awaiting a search warrant, the release said.

At-large warrants have been issued on Brown with no bond allowed.

If anyone has had similar contact with Brown, you are asked to call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.

Brown is believed to be in the Valley Park, St. Clair, and/or Union areas. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"He is a true danger to our children," police said in the release.

