ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is on the run after police said he shot and killed a 20-year-old man in north St. Louis County Sunday morning.

Theodis Polk, 28, was charged in connection with second-degree murder, robbery and four other charges in connection with the Sunday morning murder. Police said he is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said he robbed and fatally shot the victim inside a home on the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue in Wellston at around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police have released a photo of Polk and his car, a white, late-model Infiniti sedan with an unknown license plate. They think the plate might be a temporary tag.

Anyone who knows where Polk might be is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000 or leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

