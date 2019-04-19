GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Police are looking for a man connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on Thursday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to Family Dollar on Nameoki Road for a robbery.

According to police, a man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe he could be driving a red SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.

