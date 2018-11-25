FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man was shot and killed behind a shopping plaza in Florissant early Sunday.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive for the report of a shooting at about 12:10 a.m. The arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on a sidewalk. He was rushed to a hospital where he later passed away.

The victim was 20 years old. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Based on evidence at the scene, police believe the man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect or suspects started shooting in his direction.

There is no information about the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS if you have any information about the incident.

© 2018 KSDK