Police seek leads in 2020 killings of 2 men in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday morning, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said homicide detectives are still seeking leads to find the suspects responsible for killing two men more than two years ago.

The incident happened over a weekend in May 2020 when a slew of other shootings across the City of St. Louis left more than 10 people injured.

Police said officers received a call for help about a shooting at the 2700 block of N. 10th Street on May 31, 2020. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two victims dead in a car. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Tyler Schemkes from O’Fallon and 25-year-old Willie Johnson from St. Louis.

Homicide was requested and has been handling the investigation.

Call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or provide a tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

