Police seek 'person of interest' in Dogtown gas station killing who allegedly escaped custody

Jatavion Scott, 19, was last seen running south through the Peabody Housing Complex with his hands handcuffed behind his back, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a person of interest in a deadly gas station shooting who they say escaped custody on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it is looking for 19-year-old Jatavion Scott, who was allegedly last seen running south through the Peabody Housing Complex with his hands handcuffed behind his back. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans with a tear in the right knee and no shoes.

Police responded to the deadly shooting just before 3:30 a.m. at a BP gas station located at 1104 Hampton Ave. near Forest Park. There, a man was found shot in the head. He was an employee at the gas station.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Iyaz Ahmed.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw about a half-dozen evidence markers on the ground, and the front door of the gas station was busted out with shattered glass littering the entryway.

Police said they believe the shooting to be the result of a conflict regarding a car at the scene, saying someone may have tried to break into the car, and the employee came outside the store to stop it. The shooting happened afterward. Police could not confirm if the car belonged to the employee.

Police previously said they were looking for three unknown suspects in connection with the shooting.