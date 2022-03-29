Police seek suspect in theft outside Humane Society

The suspect allegedly stole a purse from a car in the parking lot.

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to theft outside of the Humane Society location in St. Louis.

The incident happened on March 29 just after 12:30 p.m. Police say that a woman was dropping off something at the Humane Society when the suspect stole her purse from her car. The purse contained $1,000, credit cards, her iPhone and other items.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver Jeep.

Police released this picture of the suspect from inside the Humane Society facility.