x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police seek suspect in theft outside Humane Society

The suspect allegedly stole a purse from a car in the parking lot.
Credit: SLMPD
SLMPD has released a picture of a suspect they want in connection to a theft on 3/29/22

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to theft outside of the Humane Society location in St. Louis. 

The incident happened on March 29 just after 12:30 p.m. Police say that a woman was dropping off something at the Humane Society when the suspect stole her purse from her car. The purse contained $1,000, credit cards, her iPhone and other items. 

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver Jeep. 

Police released this picture of the suspect from inside the Humane Society facility. 

Credit: SLMPD
SLMPD has released a picture of a suspect they want in connection to a theft on 3/29/22

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything about this you're asked to call a 2nd District detective at 314-444-0100.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis