Police seek suspect in theft outside Humane Society

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to theft outside of the Humane Society location in St. Louis.
The incident happened on March 29 just after 12:30 p.m. Police say that a woman was dropping off something at the Humane Society when the suspect stole her purse from her car. The purse contained $1,000, credit cards, her iPhone and other items.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver Jeep.
Police released this picture of the suspect from inside the Humane Society facility.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything about this you're asked to call a 2nd District detective at 314-444-0100.