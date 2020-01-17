ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department seized money, suspected narcotics and weapons during a search warrant in south St. Louis.

A spokesperson said a 23-year-old man was taken into custody and they seized $300,000.

Police said to report drug activity to 314-241-2677 or on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s app.

Police did not release the address or the name of the man taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Other local stories

RELATED: St. Louis attractions closing early due to weather conditions

RELATED: 24-year-old woman carjacked in Downtown West neighborhood

RELATED: Ballwin man records himself tampering with ATM