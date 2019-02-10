HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police are warning gas station customers after skimmers were found at a Hazelwood, Missouri, gas station Wednesday.

The Hazelwood Police Department said five credit card skimmers were found on pumps at the Mobil on the Run station at 6025 Howdershell Road.

Hazelwood police are working with the FBI to investigate, but police have a warning for people who might have been victimized and tips to avoid it in the future.

On each of the affected pumps, the red-tape seals were removed, which should have provided a warning that something may have been wrong. Police said if you notice the seal of a gas pump broken, you should alert the business immediately.

If you think you were a victim of one of these skimmers, you can call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

This is not the first time high-tech skimmers have been spotted in our area. In August, police in Arnold found skimming devices they had never seen before.

RELATED: Police say new kind of credit card skimmer is completely out-of-sight

More local news:

RELATED: Here's how you can get one of the Blues' Stanley Cup Championship rings

RELATED: Here’s the food you can get at Enterprise Center for the Blues’ new season

RELATED: Popular movie theater in St. Charles closed after fire