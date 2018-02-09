KINLOCH, Mo. — A murder investigation is underway in the north St. Louis County city of Kinloch—and a police sergeant was nearly hit while at the scene, police said.

Officers from the Northwoods Police Department, who patrol Kinloch, responded to the report of a shooting at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near School Way Drive and Witt Avenue.

When they arrived, people in the area told police someone already took the victim to the Kinloch Fire Station. An ambulance took the 26-year-old man to the hospital for a gunshot wound in his hip area. He later died of his injuries.

Police plan to release the victim’s name after notifying his family and once the autopsy is complete.

While securing the crime scene, police said a vehicle drove around the marked police cars and sped toward a sergeant on the scene.

Fearing the car was going to hit the sergeant, a Northwoods Police Department officer fired at least one shot from his handgun at the vehicle. The driver drove away from the scene.

Police do not know whether the bullet or bullets hit the vehicle.

No officers were hurt.

Both incidents are under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

