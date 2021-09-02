Police shoot 17-year-old after he tried to flee suspected drug deal by driving at officer

Two detectives fired shots into the car after the 17-year-old tried to hit them with his car

ARNOLD, Mo. — Police shot a 17-year-old they said tried to hit two officers while trying to get away from a suspected drug deal in Arnold, Missouri, Monday afternoon.

The incident took place on the Lowe's parking lot in the Arnold Commons shopping center at around 3 p.m. Monday. Eli Henning was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after his attempt to flee ended in a crash. He was grazed in the side of the abdomen and released back to police after treatment Monday.

According to charging documents, Henning was talking with undercover agents with the Jefferson County Narcotics Unit over Snapchat. The agents agreed to meet him in the parking lot of Lowe's and said they wanted to buy mushrooms.

Officers from the narcotics unit and detectives from the Arnold Police Department arrived on the lot and boxed in Henning's 2001 Lincoln Towncar with unmarked police vehicles that had emergency lights activated. Officers told Henning to get out of the vehicle, but charging documents state he put his car in reverse and tried to hit one of the detectives.

The detective was able to jump out of the way, but Henning put the car in drive and headed for another detective. That detective fired a shot into the vehicle, which turned at the last second to avoid the detective, the charging documents state.

While Henning was starting to drive away from police vehicles, another detective fired shots into the vehicle because he couldn't see what happened on the other side of the car and thought Henning struck the officer.

Henning was grazed on the side of his abdomen by one of the officers' shots.

The charging documents said Henning crashed into a car while still in the parking lot but continued to try to get away. His car broke down on Arnold Commons Drive and police took him into custody.

After being arrested, Henning was treated at Mercy hospital before being released back to police.

He was charged in Jefferson County circuit court with six crimes:

First-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, a class-A felony

First-degree property damage, a class-E felony

Resisting arrest, a class-E felony

Armed criminal action, a class-E felony

Leaving the scene of an accident, a class-E felony

Fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor

No officers were injured in the incident. The police vehicle and the civilian vehicle Henning hit while trying to get away each had more than $1,000-worth of damage.