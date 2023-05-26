Police investigate St. Charles County shooting as possible road rage incident

Authorities say they have not identified a suspect as of Friday evening.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a woman injured in St. Charles County.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on westbound Highway 364 near the Upper Bottom Road exit ramp, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a shots-fired call with a victim in a blue Chevrolet Equinix. They found a driver who had pulled off at the Harvester Road exit and was shot in the arm, according to MSHP.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and there was no update on her condition as of Friday evening.

St. Charles County police spokesperson Barry Bayles said officers are investigating this as a possible road rage incident.

Authorities said they had not identified a suspect as of Friday evening.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.