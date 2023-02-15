Police: Teen escapee from St. Louis County detention center connected to car break-ins in O'Fallon

"I was just shocked because they were so young. Where are their parents?" Dia Westhues, a concerned neighbor, said.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Police said they believe teen who escaped St. Louis County detention center is connected to recent car break-ins in O'Fallon, Missouri.

"I just heard like footsteps shuffling," Dia Westhues said.

A startled Westhues then stepped out onto her deck.

"I saw a bunch of what looked like kids to me," she recalled.

The "kids" police saw were up to nothing good shortly after one Wednesday morning.

Westhues called 911, whipped out her cellphone and recorded what she says were three teens trying to break into cars at her apartment complex in O'Fallon.

"I actually only saw them get into one not far from our building, but they were trying every single car back here," Westhues said.

She said the young, would-be car thieves targeted the rear section of the apartment complex off Southernside Lane.

"I'm absolutely shocked like in one of the videos it looks one of the kids is maybe 10 to 12 years old. I mean he looks like a baby," the concerned neighbor said.

She also said when the teens saw flashing lights from police cars, the three ran.

"The cops were already pulling up and they started their chase," she added.

Police said the teens sped off in a Kia Forte that was stolen from St. Louis County. Officers chased them.

Investigators said the pursuit ended at I-270 and Big Bend in Kirkwood, but only after the stolen car went airborne, hit several curbs, caught fire and crashed into to power poles.

The two teens were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"It's just scary. It seems all of them were definitely juveniles. I also saw other boys in the stolen car. Two weeks ago, some teen stole my Honda. Just yesterday police called and told me they arrested those boys. I was surprised. But glad to get my car back," Westhues said.

Police said the two 16-year-old boys in Wednesday's incident tried to run after crashing the stolen car, but both were taken into custody.

Investigators also said one of the boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services Facility in north St. Louis County on Monday.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend called detention center to try to get their reaction, but as of Wednesday night no one returned his call.

"I just think those boys are lucky that they survived that horrible car crash. I also hope to God that somehow this is a learning lesson for them," Westhues said.

