ST. LOUIS — Two women were robbed at gunpoint and a third scared off her attacker in separate incidents Wednesday, but police think the same man is behind all three.

The first was in the 300 block of South Grand near St. Louis University. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car at around 10:30 a.m. when the man jumped out of a silver car. The victim said she handed over a cup of money after he pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The man then jumped back into the car and sped off.

About 45 minutes later, a 39-year-old woman described a similar incident. She said she parked in the garage at Ikea and was getting out of the car when a man ran up to her with a gun. He told her to hand over her property and she gave him her purse. The man got into a silver car and sped away.

The last incident was just after noon at the Laclede Parking Garage at Barnes Jewish Hospital. A 35-year-old woman said she was getting out of her car after parking when a man got out of his silver car and started talking with her. She said the man then pulled out a gun and demanded her purse. The woman said she started yelling, and the man got back in his car and drove off.

Police said police found a car matching the description in St. Louis County. While searching the car, they found property stolen in the first two incidents.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

