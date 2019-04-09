ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested and taken into custody after they allegedly fired shots at St. Louis County Police officers on patrol near Halls Ferry in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Police say incident happened Tuesday evening, just after 8 p.m. in the area of Medford and Nemnich.



After being shot at, the officers pursued the suspects’ vehicle for several minutes until the suspects eventually stopped at Vorhof and Landseer where they were taken into custody.



During the pursuit, a St. Louis County Police vehicle was involved in an accident at Monarch and Chambers. EMS responded to the scene. The injuries involved in that accident are unknown at this point.

MORE NEWS PEOPLE ARE CLICKING ON

RELATED: Police release new information in officer-involved shooting of Terry Tillman

RELATED: "I'm amazed I'm living." | A 16-year-old fights after bike accident leaves him with brain damage

RELATED: Officials: Fire blocked escape for 34 divers asleep on boat that caught fire off Southern California coast

RELATED: 58 skaters will enter Blues training camp. Who will be this year's breakout?