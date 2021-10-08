Police looking for SUV and driver, passengers possibly connected to fatal shooting in St. Louis

Shaun Leachman was shot Sept. 18 and died at the hospital.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for an SUV, its driver and any passengers that may have been involved with a shooting that left a man dead last month.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released surveillance photos Friday of a black SUV that appeared to be a Jeep Cherokee or Grand Cherokee. It had a missing wheel cover on the front passenger tire and tinted windows all the way around.

Police say they are looking for the vehicle in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 18 on the 5800 block of Delmar Boulevard, between DeBaliviere Avenue and Skinker Boulevard.

On Sept. 18, police were called to the scene and found Shaun Leachman, 40, with gunshot wounds. Another victim had an unspecified head wound.

Leachman was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.