Police: Victim shoots men trying to rob him in south St. Louis, killing one

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the suspect ended up shooting the two men who were attempting to rob him
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A black pistol hand gun with bullets.

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead after police said an attempted robbery ended with both suspects being shot.

Police said they responded to the 5300 block of Compton around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The second man was found in the 4200 block of Schiller and had a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the two men approached the 31-year-old victim, showed a handgun and announced a robbery before the victim ended up shooting both of the suspects himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

