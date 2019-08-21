BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A large police presence that includes an armored vehicle is investigating a hostage situation at a Belleville, Illinois, apartment complex, Herb Simmons of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said.

Simmons said the incident is at an apartment on Lauren Circle off of Illinois Route 13.

A witness said police arrived around 2:30. The witness said she lives near the complex and was told to go to the basement of her building.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.