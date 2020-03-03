IMPERIAL, Mo. — An Imperial, Missouri, woman was charged after police said she hit a man with her car and ran him over twice Sunday morning.

Christina Singleton, 37, was charged with first-degree domestic assault in connection with the Sunday morning incident.

Charging documents said officers were called to a home on Country Haven Drive in Imperial for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground in extreme pain.

He told police he drove to the home and parked in the driveway to get medication from the home. After he got out of the car, Singleton drove out of the garage and pinned him between her car and his.

He said he then fell to the ground, where Singleton ran over his leg twice.

Charging documents said four other people saw the incident and gave similar statements to police.

After Singleton was taken into custody, she told police that she previously had a romantic relationship with the victim.

More local news:

RELATED: Family of woman killed in Maryland Heights Community Center shooting now living through 'nightmare'

RELATED: Caller helps police track down man wanted in Wentzville Walgreens shooting

RELATED: 'Good liquor' and other joys: ex-UAW official from Kirkwood pleads guilty