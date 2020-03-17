ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges for multiple crimes after police and poll workers said he crashed his car into a polling location and threatened people inside.

James Rowell was charged with making a terrorist threat and two other crimes in connection with the Tuesday crash at Friendly Temple Church, a polling station where people were voting.

Last Tuesday, St. Louis Election Board official Secreda Thomas told 5 On Your Side the man crashed his SUV into the church and threatened voters and workers. A witness told police the man said, "Ain't nobody voting here today, I have the ability to kill everyone!"

The man also poured bleach and water on the voting machines and on election officials, Thomas said. Nobody was injured.

The church is located in St. Louis' 22nd Ward, but was the polling place for voters in wards 1, 4, 5 and 8. The voting machines were broken, and voting for the rest of the day had to move to a different location.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation, St. Louis police said.

On Thursday, he was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and two counts of committing class-two election offenses. His bond was set at $25,000.

