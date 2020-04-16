EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Pontoon Beach man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child who was living with him over the course of nearly two years.

Kevin Tayon, 46, is charged with five felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against a child.

The abuse happened while the child was temporarily living with him between June 1, 2016, and April 1, 2018, a release from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said.

The victim, who is now 10, would have been between 7 and 8 years old at the time.

The abuse was revealed after the child returned from living with Tayon. Charges were filed after an investigation by the Pontoon Beach Police Department and interviews conducted by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

Further information has not been released due to the child's age, the release said.

A no-contact order with the child is in place for Tayon, who is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. It convicted, Tayon faces a maximum sentence of 60 years for each count.

"Let us recognize and support the courage of every young victim who comes forward about the heinous acts perpetrated on them," First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said in the release.

"While there is nothing we can do to erase the memories of sexual abuse for child victims, it is the will of our office to seek the maximum penalty and ultimate justice for the young victims of these horrible crimes.”

More local crime:

RELATED: Man found shot to death in the street in Glasgow Village

RELATED: Man dies after he was shot several times in St. Louis Wednesday

RELATED: Man killed in hit and run in south St. Louis Tuesday night

RELATED: 6 shot in the City of St. Louis within 5 hours Tuesday night

RELATED: Missouri Supreme Court denies appeal for death row inmate in 2003 St. Louis County murder