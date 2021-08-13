Pontoon Beach mother charged after investigation into 3-year-old son's death

Amiethyst Carruba was charged with endangering the life or health of a child, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said Friday

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois mother has been charged with child endangerment after a five-month investigation into the death of her son.

Amiethyst Carruba, 23, was charged Friday with endangering the life or health of a child, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release.

The investigation began on March 5 when the Pontoon Beach Police Department received a report of a missing child. Officers searching the area found a 3-year-old boy unresponsive in Mallard Lake. Police began performing CPR on the toddler, who was then rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment. He later passed away, the state’s attorney’s office reported Friday.

“The preventable death of a young children is devastating,” Haine said. “While nothing can bring him back, we hope to ensure justice is served on his behalf.”