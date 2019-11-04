ST. LOUIS — Centreville police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in East St. Louis that happened Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on S. 37th and Bond around 12:30 a.m.

A 5 On Your Side crew saw several bullet holes, an SUV and broken glass at the scene.

One male victim suffered a bullet wound, a Centreville police officer at the scene confirmed.Police said the victim is expected to be okay.

Traffic was blocked southbound while police investigated the scene.

Police have not released any furthur details at this time.