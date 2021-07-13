Pregnant bicyclist killed in hit-and-run remembered as a 'loving servant with a huge heart"

"Sha-Leah had a huge heart. She was always wanting to take care of everybody," said Pastor Doug Inman.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "Anywhere she went, she was always the light of the world," said Pastor Doug Inman of First Baptist Church of Ferguson.

Pastor Inman is talking about his beloved, longtime member, 19-year-old Sha'Leah Hamblin.

Inman said Hamblin loved her family, friends and enjoyed serving at First Baptist.

The pastor shared several pictures with 5 On Your Side. They were taken three years ago when Sha'Leah and her church traveled to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

"She loved every minute of it. Going down there to southeast Texas cleaning up, helping to rebuild some drywall and different things," said Pastor Inman.

In May, Sha'Leah Hamblin graduated with honors from McCluer High School in north St. Louis County with many goals ahead of her.

She worked at Brentwood McDonald's and in three months, her biggest joy yet: Hamblin and her fiance were expecting a baby boy.

However, just after midnight Monday, the mom-to-be's dreams ended tragically.

Troopers said Hamblin hopped on her bike, headed down interstate 170 north when someone in a Chevrolet Camaro hit her from behind and kept going.

The young, Ferguson woman, full of so much promise, died near the Forest Park Parkway exit.

"It's heartbreaking. Not just to lose Sha'Leah, but to lose the baby as well. To have two losses of life, it's just gut-wrenching and it's tough that whoever it was, left the scene. My hope and prayer is that the person will come clean or a family member or somebody will come clean and give some tips to police. We are all hurt by this and we are praying for Sha'Leah's family, " said Pastor Doug Inman.