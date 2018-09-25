GREENVILLE, Ill. — A pregnant woman, her sister and mother were stabbed by a man who was living in their home, Greenville Police confirmed.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Harris Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said officers arrived to find a pregnant woman running out of her home and the suspect chasing her with a knife. The man dropped the knife and was taken into custody, police said.

The man is suspected of stabbing three women ranging in age from 31 to 60 years old. He had been living with the women in their home for the last two or three weeks, but why he was staying there and his relationship to the women is unclear at this time, police said. The motive is not known at this time.

The pregnant woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The other two women were taken by ambulance.

Police have not released the suspect’s name at this time. He is expected to be charged Tuesday and is being held in the Bond County Jail.

