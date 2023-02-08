Man currently serving 45 years in prison gets additional life sentences

Prinshun McClain was sentenced in the deaths of Terri Bankhead and Da'Nilya Edwards on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — A man already sentenced to 45 years in prison received additional sentences for the murder of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter.

Prinshun McClain was convicted on Jan. 12 of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards on Aug. 11, 2021.

This was McClain's second trial on the charges related to the deaths of Bankhead and Edwards. In November, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision and resulted in a mistrial.

He was sentenced Wednesday to consecutive life sentences, each calculated at 30 years, and two consecutive 15-year terms by St. Louis City Judge Rex Burlison.

McClain had already begun his first life prison term, calculated at 30 years, plus 15 years in the shooting death of 26-year-old Victoria Manisco on Aug. 10, 2021. Manisco was shot to death outside her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place.

He was convicted in November of Manisco's murder and sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023.

The day after Manisco's death, Bankhead and Edwards were found zip-tied and fatally shot in their home in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street.

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, prosecutors said McClain targeted Bankhead and her daughter because they lived in the same apartment building.

The judge ordered McClain's sentences for the murders of Bankhead and Edwards to run consecutively to his previous life sentence.