Former Jefferson County prosecutor admits to having sexual contact with defendant, lying to FBI

Investigators say James Isaac "Ike" Crabtree used his position of power to subject a woman with cases pending before him to sexual contact.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday and admitted that he had sexual contact with a defendant and then lied to the FBI about it.

James Isaac "Ike" Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of making false statements to the FBI and deprivation of rights under color of law, "namely the woman's right to bodily integrity," the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release.

5 On Your Side previously reported on Crabtree's indictment in April after investigators say he used his position of power to subject a woman with cases pending before him to sexual contact. Crabtree resigned from his position in March – nearly one year after federal investigators say he met with a woman after regular business hours at the courthouse.

Sources familiar with the case told the I-Team the alleged victim caught the encounter on her cellphone video camera and that Crabtree locked the door to his office.

The indictment also alleged Crabtree lied to the FBI during an interview with agents on March 3 when he denied kissing the victim, touching her body and having her take off a portion of her clothing during the meeting at the courthouse.

At the time of the indictment, investigators said they believed there could be other victims.

The civil rights charge carries a penalty of up to a year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both, and the charge of lying to the FBI carries a maximum penalty of five years and a $250,000 fine.