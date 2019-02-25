ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is known for making lists of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. Recently, we've seen that anyone can become a victim to carjackings or theft—from a nurse outside St. Mary's Hospital to a couple carjacked in a Schnucks parking lot in south county while loading groceries into their trunk.

On Monday, Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced new laws to crack down on carjackings in the City of St. Louis and across the state.

With the uptick in this crime, 5 On Your Side wondered what is and isn't legal when it comes to defending yourself.

In Missouri, you can use physical force on another person if you feel it's necessary to defend yourself. That force can even be deadly if you feel your life or that of your child is threatened or if someone unlawfully enters your home.

The laws are very similar in Illinois, where you are legally allowed to defend yourself against someone who threatens your life or enters your home unlawfully.

