Public safety director, south St. Louis neighborhood react to children shot

In the past four days, four children were injured or killed by gunfire in our area.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said that just before 1 a.m. Monday, two girls were injured by stray bullets that flew into their home. A 14-year-old girl was shot in her arm and a 10-year-old girl had a graze wound on her body.

“Gun violence, in general, is bad for our community. But certainly, when it affects young people, it's even more egregious,” St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said.

Both girls were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators heard from a witness inside the home who says she heard glass breaking from gunfire happening outside.

“We believe that, unfortunately, that was random gunfire and they were not the target of it. But we're in the process of trying to track down as many much video footage as we can to hold those people responsible,” Isom said.

A barber who works at Mecca Hair Studio right across from where the girls were injured said it's time for the neighborhoods to get together and make this a safer place for everyone.

“Basically if you want your neighborhood to be safe you’re going to have to control your own neighborhood yourself. We are going to have to get together and everybody has got to start meeting up and start patrolling our own neighborhood during the day and night,” barber Sean Causey said.

Causey said as a father himself it’s so sad to see this happen in a place where these kids were supposed to feel safe.

“We want to see the kids get outside and play, get fresh air. I don’t want them to have to stay in the house all day because they’re shooting around your neighborhood,” Causey said.

Causey wants to see more of a police presence something public safety director dan Isom says they’re working on.

5 On Your Side’s Laura Barczewski asked Dr. Isom, “Do you think the 12-hour shifts really helped this weekend and were you able to stop some gun violence from happening in our area?

“I think in some areas that did I mean, certainly we had a better day on Friday and Saturday. Sunday was not what we expected. But you know, we will continue to evaluate how we've deployed and use those extra people,” Isom said.