4-month-old puppy stolen outside south St. Louis gas station

The Poplar Bluff family stopped at the gas station during one of their trips to St. Louis for their son's medical treatment when their special needs puppy was taken

ST. LOUIS — A family traveling to St. Louis for their son's medical treatment is hoping someone out there can help them find their puppy. They said their dog with special needs was stolen from their vehicle in a south city gas station parking lot.

Police were called to the BP gas station at Virginia Avenue and Bates Street just at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A man and woman from Poplar Bluff parked their 2000 Dodge Durango in the parking lot and walked inside the business with the dog still inside the running SUV.

The man told police he left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition because his 4-month-old rescue puppy has special needs. The dog, a Siberian Husky named Swisher, has seizures and is partially blind.

When they walked back outside, their SUV was missing. A witness told the victim they saw a man jump into the Durango and drive it behind the gas station. That's where the man found his SUV, but the puppy was missing.

The family said they were on one of their many trips to St. Louis from their home in Poplar Bluff as part of their son's medical treatment. He has Pierre Robin sequence and only has one kidney. He gets the treatment he needs at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, the boy's mom told 5 On Your Side.

The woman said the suspect only took Swisher. Other valuables inside the car were left untouched.