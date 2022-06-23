Woman stabbed multiple times by purse robber in St. Louis

When the 57-year-old woman resisted, the suspect started stabbing her with a knife.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was stabbed by a man who was trying to steal her purse in St. Louis Thursday evening, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an assault just before 6:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

A 57-year-old woman was approached by a man who tried to take her purse, police said. When she resisted, he started stabbing her with a knife.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her chest, arm and back. She was conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital. Police did not release further details on her condition.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

