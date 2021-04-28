Pursuit ends in crash after St. Louis County police spot vehicle involved in carjacking

Police spotted a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking Tuesday night. The driver failed to pull over during a traffic stop and a pursuit began

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

At around 10:24 p.m., a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking in Florissant was spotted near Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit was initiated, St. Louis County police said.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes before the suspect vehicle crashed on Interstate 70 near Natural Bridge Road, police said.

One suspect got out of the car and tried to run away but was taken into custody shortly after. A second suspect was arrested near the vehicle. A firearm was recovered at the scene.