2 on the run after burglary pursuit ends in crash in Jefferson County

One juvenile was taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One boy is in custody and police believe two girls are on the run Wednesday morning after a police pursuit with reported shots fired ended in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the multi-jurisdictional pursuit of an armed burglary suspect began in Cape Girardeau County in southeast Missouri. It entered northbound Interstate 55 and continued until the suspect crashed at Highway 141 in the Arnold area. No troopers were involved in the pursuit.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, it was reported that shots were fired during the pursuit. It's unclear who fired the shots. One boy was taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

There was a large police presence in the area of the crash Wednesday morning as they searched for two girls who they believe are still on the run. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it did not participate in the chase but was involved in the suspect search. Officers had a drone up to help in the search but had to ground it due to weather.

Large police presence at Highway 55 and Highway 141 after multi-jursidictional pursuit with reported shots fired. One juvenile in custody and LE searching for two others. Multiple weapons recovered from vehicle. Investigation continues. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) March 23, 2022

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Police did not report any injuries to officers.

The Arnold Police Department is handling the investigation.