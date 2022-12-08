Quadruple shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 3

According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m., and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — One person has died and three people were injured in a shooting in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Friday morning.

The other three people who were injured were all conscious and breathing and were transported to a local hospital, police said.

At the scene, a spokesperson for St. Louis police told 5 On Your Side the shooting is believed to have taken place after a fight broke out at a nightclub in the area. The shooting then moved outside.

The spokesperson said the motive for the shooting was being investigated.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.

