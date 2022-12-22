2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting Wednesday night in north St. Louis

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and Riverview Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — Two men died and two more were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and Riverview Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two males were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Another male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

A fourth male was shot in the hand and took himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

St. Louis police have not released any additional information about the victims or the shooting.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating the quadruple shooting.

5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.

