Police searching for suspect after shots fired in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Gloria Walton couldn't believe it.

She said around 11 a.m. on Wednesday she first heard rapid gunfire down the street from her home in East St. Louis.

"It sounded like a machine gun," said Walton.

She then saw her terrified mail lady running for her life.

"She ran from a man's house and towards the traffic lights. It really was frightening," Walton said.

Witnesses told police a man was on foot when he randomly fired at least 30 gunshots at someone in a white car.

Police said the driver headed east on Missouri Avenue near 26th Street.

Investigators said two bullets hit an innocent driver's pickup and a mail carrier's truck.

A neighbor shared cellphone pictures with 5 On Your Side.

"From what we can tell, it was random gunfire and those vehicles that were passing appear to have been caught in the crossfire," said assistant police chief Randofore Foggs, with the East St. Louis Police Department.

Police said after the shooting, the gunman ran down an alley and got away. Right now, police only have a vague description of the armed man.

Meanwhile, people in that neighborhood are relieved to hear the mail carrier and pickup driver were not hurt.

"Who would have thought a man would just walk down the street and start shooting like that? Those two drivers ought to be thankful that they survived," said Walton.

"Now, you can't really sit on the porch you know. You got to be on your guard," said another neighbor.

Police are now on guard for the guy with the gun.

"We are processing the evidence and also interviewing witnesses and we're hoping to get more information from potential surveillance cameras in that area," Foggs said.