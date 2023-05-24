Former reality show member pleads guilty to 15 felony crimes

In total, the fraud and schemes from Brittish “Cierrah” Williams totaled nearly $450,000, according to her plea deal.

ST. LOUIS — Former reality cast member and St. Louis area radio personality Brittish "Cierrah" Williams pleaded guilty to 15 felony charges Wednesday.

Williams, 33, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud, a press release said.

Among the crimes, Williams admitted to in the plea agreement: using false Social Security numbers to defraud banks and credit card companies; under-reporting income on tax returns; illegally obtaining loans meant for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic; and submitting fake medical bills to an insurance company.

“British Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a statement.” This is a first step towards justice for those victims. We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains.”

The 33-year-old appeared in the reality show "Basketball Wives LA" in its third season.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23, 2023.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Social Security Administration and the FBI investigated the case.