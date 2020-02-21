ST. LOUIS — The man found guilty of shooting and killing an Ethiopian refugee working at a Dutchtown store in July of 2014 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Antonio Muldrew was found guilty of first-degree murder and multiple other crimes in January for the deadly shooting of Abdulrauf Kadir. On Thursday, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The fatal shooting happened at a convenience store at Chippewa and Louisiana in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Kadir was a clerk at the store.

He had only lived in St. Louis for about eight months. Kadir was a refugee from Ethiopia who came to St. Louis to escape persecution.

"He didn't know what was really going on around here. He just came to work and support his family," Brandon Baker told 5 On Your Side in the days after his friend was killed.

