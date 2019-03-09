ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing several charges after he attacked a random woman with a knife in St. Louis County.
According to a court document, on Aug. 27, Keith Greenlaw attacked a woman in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk. Police said he held a knife to the woman’s back and neck.
Greenlaw is facing a felony county of kidnapping, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault.
A court document also said police believe he is a danger to the community because he didn’t know the woman, is a registered sex offender and has stalked other woman.
Police have not said if the woman was injured during the incident.
