Charges: Registered sex offender picked up girls at St. Charles County park to smoke weed, joy ride

Police said he picked up the teenage girls from Westhoff Park and drove around the county while smoking weed with them

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A registered sex offender was charged with loitering in a public park and drug possession after he admitted to picking up two girls from a St. Charles County park and riding around while smoking marijuana last month.

Todd Rogers was charged with one count of being a sex offender loitering in a public park and two counts of delivery of marijuana to a person under the age of 17 in connection with the May 22 incident.

According to charging documents, Rogers met a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl at Westhoff Park in St. Charles County after communicating with one of them over Snapchat. Once they met up, he invited them into his Jeep Wrangler and drove around St. Charles County.

He stopped at several gas stations and shared the marijuana he was smoking with the girls. At one point, Rogers let the 15-year-old girl drive his car knowing she was not old enough to drive and was under the influence of marijuana.

After driving around for about an hour, Rogers dropped the girls back off at the park.

About a week later, the 15-year-old girl told her teacher about the encounter. The school identified the man as Rogers because his daughter attended the same school as the girl.

Last week, officers took Rogers into custody to interview him. He told police he did respond to the girl's Snapchat post about wanting to "hang out" and drove from Wright City to O'Fallon to pick up the girls.

He told police he did not know the girls were underage and took them back to the park as soon as he found out.

Rogers is a registered sex offender. In 2009, he was charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in Wright City. According to online court documents, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.