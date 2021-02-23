St. Louis police looking for man they say stole a gun from a crime scene

Police released surveillance pictures that show a man wearing a beanie, winter coat and trousers. They don't think he was the shooter

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a man who stole a gun from a crime scene late last year.

According to the press release, police received several shooting calls around 11:30 p.m. on December 12 of last year. The calls came from Reign Restaurant on the 1100 block of Washington.

Police released surveillance pictures that show a man wearing a beanie, winter coat and trousers. The man is not believed to be the suspect in the actual shooting, but they said he stole a gun from the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that an argument began at the front of Reign, leading multiple people to pull out guns and fire at each another.

Three men between the ages of 23 and 36 were shot and a 22-year-old woman was shot as well. All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and were in stable condition in the days after the shooting.

One victim was taken into surgery after getting shot in the back and flank. A second victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest, which also required surgery. A third victim was shot in the right buttocks. The fourth victim was shot in the left foot.

5 On Your Side reached out to the owner of Reign, Dana Kelly, at the time of the shooting. She said the individuals involved in the shooting were not customers of Reign.

The investigation is ongoing.