KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating two men accused of walking into a Walmart store armed with guns.

According to Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB, it happened Sunday afternoon at the 8551 N. Boardwalk Avenue location.

Police responded shortly after 12 p.m. for two men carrying guns. One man reportedly had a rifle; the second man had a handgun, KSHB reported. Several shoppers told the TV station that people started running away from the store.

There is no indication at this time that any shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The men were taken into custody within minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.