Reward increased to $40,000 for information in murder of retired St. Louis police captain killed during looting of pawn shop

ST. LOUIS — The reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn has substantially increased.

On Wednesday, CrimeStoppers announced its initial reward of $10,000 had been raised to $40,000 with help from area businesses and citizens.

CrimeStoppers said the Dowd Bennett Law Firm had contributed $15,000, Ameren Illinois had contributed $10,000 and Richard Mark had contributed $5,000 to the overall reward total.

"Thank you to the public that have inquired about making donations. Donations can be sent in by way of our donations page on our website STLRCS.org. We will update this reward amount as necessary," CrimeStoppers said in a statement.

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with information on the murder to call 1-866-371-8477. If a tip leads to the felony arrest of a suspect or suspects, callers may receive a reward of up to $40,000. You can call anonymously and leave a tip.

Retired captain David Dorn was shot and killed Tuesday as violence swept across the city overnight.

The shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived to find 77-year-old Dorn lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso. The pawn shop had been looted, police said.

Dorn had been working as a security guard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden remembered Dorn in a Tuesday news conference as he and other St. Louis leaders discussed the chaos that took place downtown after a day of peaceful protests gave way to violence and looting.

“David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here, so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning badge," Hayden said.