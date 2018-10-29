ST. LOUIS — A retired police officer was shot Monday morning near the south side of Tower Grove Park, St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed.

St. Louis police officers responded to the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue at about 8 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a retired officer unconscious and barely breathing. He was rushed to the emergency room at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

The retired officer is in critical condition and is unstable, 5 On Your Side's Ryan Dean reported from outside the emergency room.

Police said the suspect is still wanted. There are few descriptive details available, but officers are searching for a dark SUV.

Police said they have no further details to release at this time, but Police Chief John Hayden is planning on updating reporters at about 9:15 a.m.

A view from Sky5 showed several police cruisers on the scene and crime scene tape in front of several homes and vehicles.

